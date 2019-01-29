$1.23 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (FRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.15. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,106,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $462,618,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,858,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,443,000 after acquiring an additional 882,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,082,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,962,000 after acquiring an additional 733,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 46.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,291,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,403 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.02. 10,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,263. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

