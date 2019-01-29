$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Worldpay Inc (WP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Worldpay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Worldpay reported sales of $568.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Worldpay in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Worldpay from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Worldpay stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worldpay has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,916,000 after purchasing an additional 386,174 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

