$0.92 EPS Expected for Vectren Corp (VVC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vectren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.97. Vectren reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectren will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vectren.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,476. Vectren has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. Vectren’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

