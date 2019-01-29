$0.88 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.88. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.76%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.52. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,564 shares in the company, valued at $34,921,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 1,400 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $46,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,031,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 279.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 55.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

