$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 172,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,907. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 80,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 563,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 269,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

