$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of ICBK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 58.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.