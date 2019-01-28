Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth $222,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup set a $165.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of WLTW opened at $158.69 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,681,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,542. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

