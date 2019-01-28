Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.41 Million Stake in CDW (CDW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,461 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CDW by 62.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 82.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in CDW by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,139 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $535,382.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,948.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,499,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares in the company, valued at $47,692,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $6,354,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $81.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. CDW has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

