Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,355 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $165.96 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $497,673.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.80.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

