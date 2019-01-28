Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 92,548 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IHS Markit by 14.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after buying an additional 2,284,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,605,000 after buying an additional 1,539,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in IHS Markit by 230.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,217,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,721,000 after buying an additional 848,915 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2,574.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 867,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 834,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 22.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,465,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,036,000 after buying an additional 456,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

INFO stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-acquires-92548-shares-of-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.