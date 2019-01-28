Zonecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,297.00 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Zonecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zonecoin has a market cap of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zonecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zonecoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005883 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022485 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00239907 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00013452 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

Zonecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech . Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech

Zonecoin Coin Trading

Zonecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.