Zacks: Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Vermillion an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermillion in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermillion by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company's stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRML stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vermillion has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 174.33% and a negative net margin of 392.83%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

