Zacks: LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LCNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LCNB by 928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LCNB by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCNB by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,718. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

