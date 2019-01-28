Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.94 million, a PE ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 1.05. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after buying an additional 113,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 263,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

