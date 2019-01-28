Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Mobile (CHL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $58.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Get China Mobile alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of China Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Mobile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of China Mobile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mobile (CHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.