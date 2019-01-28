Zacks Investment Research Lowers Precision Drilling (PDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.18. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

