Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Offshore’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet enables it to stay ahead of its peers in a market, where offshore rig demand is expected to surge through 2025. The company clinched awards for Ocean GreatWhite, Ocean Apex and the Ocean Monarch in the North Sea, Australia and Myanmar, respectively. These contracts shows upstream companies’ high interest in Diamond Offshore’s fleet. However, Diamond Offshore Drilling is facing pressure on top line. For the last eight years the company’s revenues have decreased. It has also expressed concern relating to reduced EBITDA margin as customers try to seal the deal at the ongoing rates for future works. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Johnson Rice cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.99.

Shares of DO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 2,088,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth about $17,593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 98.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 834,803 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 894.3% in the third quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 178,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,666,000 after buying an additional 149,392 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.