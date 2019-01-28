Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caterpillar (CAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Backed by strong order rates, favorable commodity prices, increasing backlog, Caterpillar guides adjusted earnings per share at $11.00-$12.00 for 2018, reflecting a 67% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Improving demand across most of the end-markets, cost cutting efforts, additional investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce will drive growth. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, material cost inflation due to the impact of tariffs and increased transportation costs will affect the company's near-term margins. It is also witnessing higher freight rates owing to strained capacity in the trucking industry, less efficient freight loads, and expedited freight as it continues to ramp production to meet increased demand. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a sell rating to an accumulate rating and set a $117.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.24.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

