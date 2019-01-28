Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

