Zacks: Brokerages Expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report sales of $5.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $7.68 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $4.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $52.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.14 million to $71.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.28 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,915. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

