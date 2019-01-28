Zacks: Brokerages Expect Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $16.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $16.67 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $67.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.62 billion to $68.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.04 billion to $69.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $100,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

