Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $284.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.40 million and the highest is $289.78 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $294.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $933.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.66 million to $940.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $959.67 million, with estimates ranging from $941.26 million to $968.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 11,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,010,544.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,161.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $36,729.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 267.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,485. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $95.99.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

