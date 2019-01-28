Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). Insys Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insys Therapeutics.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.40 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 38,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.07. Insys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

