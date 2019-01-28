Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Post $1.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.44. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

ALB opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $71.89 and a 12-month high of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,305.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $645,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in Albemarle by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

