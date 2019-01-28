Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities Inc (CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will announce $690.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $701.60 million. Century Communities posted sales of $518.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.88 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.34%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Century Communities to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Century Communities by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Century Communities by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 38,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 38,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,388. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $665.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

