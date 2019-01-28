Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

In other news, SVP Sean Griffin bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $231,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,346.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 904,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after buying an additional 47,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 405,539 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

