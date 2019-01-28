Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Relic Inc (NEWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. New Relic reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,496. New Relic has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $7,852,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $189,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,147 shares of company stock worth $31,767,731 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,950,000 after purchasing an additional 468,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,950,000 after purchasing an additional 468,506 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 49.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,207,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,736,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,458,000 after purchasing an additional 388,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in New Relic by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,831,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

