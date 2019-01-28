Ximen Mining (XIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.69

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 145500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
In other Ximen Mining news, insider Christopher Ross Anderson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,434,730.15.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain property located to the east of Hope, British Columbia; and the Dentonia South property located to the south of Greenwood, British Columbia.
