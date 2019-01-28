World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

NYSE INT opened at $24.37 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 24.3% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

