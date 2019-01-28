World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,136 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Brightworth purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

