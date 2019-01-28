World Asset Management Inc Sells 18,475 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,445,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $2.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/world-asset-management-inc-sells-18475-shares-of-bhp-group-ltd-bhp.html.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.