Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Wix.Com reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wix.Com from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.Com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Wix.Com stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,997. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

