Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) Insider Ben Rogoff Acquires 80 Shares

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider Ben Rogoff acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, with a total value of £798.40 ($1,043.25).

Ben Rogoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Ben Rogoff acquired 92 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 961 ($12.56) per share, with a total value of £884.12 ($1,155.26).

On Monday, November 26th, Ben Rogoff sold 78 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £797.16 ($1,041.63).

LON WTAN opened at GBX 992.78 ($12.97) on Monday. Witan Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 940 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61).

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

