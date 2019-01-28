Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens raised Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply