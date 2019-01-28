Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens raised Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

