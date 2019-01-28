Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,681,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,542. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

WLTW stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

