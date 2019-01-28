Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Invests $812,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 137,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,610.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,025,957. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $47.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

