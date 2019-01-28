WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,116,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 314,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 216,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/wealthtrust-axiom-llc-buys-1670-shares-of-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.