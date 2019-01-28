Wealthquest Corp Invests $2.85 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stock

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,932,000 after purchasing an additional 675,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,243,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

