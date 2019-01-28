Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,666,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,112,000 after buying an additional 2,120,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,225,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,716,000 after buying an additional 7,711,053 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,482,000 after buying an additional 773,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,596,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after buying an additional 3,553,379 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 2,518 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $32,809.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/wealth-alliance-advisory-group-llc-reduces-stake-in-ubs-group-ag-ubs.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.