Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $285,000 Stake in BP plc (BP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in BP by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,577,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,387,000 after purchasing an additional 270,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $40.11 on Monday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

