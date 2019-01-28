Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,196 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in General Mills by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,644,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in General Mills by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $43.29 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.59 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

