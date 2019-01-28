We Are One Seven LLC Takes $141,000 Position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (VXUS)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $50.30 on Monday. VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $61.17.
