We Are One Seven LLC Sells 736 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,468.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELY opened at $16.57 on Monday. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

