We Are One Seven LLC Invests $183,000 in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.02 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/we-are-one-seven-llc-invests-183000-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.