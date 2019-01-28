We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 2,645 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 127.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Exponent by 101.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 80.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exponent by 84.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 138,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exponent by 85.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $50.41 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $313,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/we-are-one-seven-llc-acquires-shares-of-2645-exponent-inc-expo.html.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.