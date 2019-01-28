Waves Community Token (WCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,206.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $53,206.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00022393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,593 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

