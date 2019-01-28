Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 3.5% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Waters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in Waters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 289,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $230.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $630,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $646,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,007 shares of company stock worth $13,402,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

