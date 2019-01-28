Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Position Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,972 shares of company stock worth $3,004,338 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

