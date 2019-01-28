Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Lowered by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,868,000 after buying an additional 131,912 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

