VR Resources (VRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its core properties include the Bonita property that consists of 446 claims covering an area of approximately 3,729 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 179 claims covering an area of approximately 1,497 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Danbo property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of approximately 254 hectares in Nye County, Nevada.

